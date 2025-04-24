Pahalgam attack: Centre must crush the forces involved, says MP Cong chief

Indore, Apr 24 (PTI) The Union government must crush the forces involved in the horrific terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari demanded on Thursday.

It is an assault on the unity, integrity and identity of India, Patwari said.

Among the 26 killed in the attack on Tuesday at Pahalgam was Sushil Nathaniel (58) from Indore.

Patwari was speaking to reporters after paying tribute to Nathaniel, who was laid to rest at the Juni Indore cemetery.

"The Pahalgam terrorist attack is a blow to India's unity, integrity, and identity. The entire nation stands with the Indian Army. The Congress has repeatedly said the forces involved in such terrorist attacks should be crushed in such a way that no one dares to rear their ugly heads against India again," he said.

The cowardly act was carried out by mercenary terrorists nurtured by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Patwari said.

"No matter how many conspiracies are plotted at the international level, the unity of Indian citizens will always remain intact," the Congress leader asserted.