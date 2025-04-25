Pahalgam attack: CPI(M) raises concerns over reports of threats to Kashmiri students

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) The CPI(M) on Friday raised concerns about reports of threats and harassment of Kashmiri students coming from different parts of the country following the Pahalgam terror attack, and said it will only help the agenda of the terrorists.

In a statement issued here, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) said authorities must take action against those indulging in such activities, and also said that the country is united against the terror attack.

"At a time when the whole country has unitedly come out against the dastardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, there are reports of threats and harassment of students and traders belonging to Jammu and Kashmir in different states, including Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra etc," CPI(M) said.

"In Dehradun, due to the threats and an ultimatum issued by a communal outfit, many Kashmiri students have left for their homes. There is also a vicious campaign in the social media targeting the Kashmiris and the minority community," they said.

The Left party said the whole country has seen how Kashmiris have, in one voice, denounced and protested against the terrorist outfit.

"These activities are only helping the agenda of the terrorists. The concerned authorities must take firm action against those who are indulging in such disruptive activities. There should be no leniency shown to those who try to divide and disrupt the people's unity that has been forged," the CPI(M) added. Parents of Kashmiri students studying in various parts of the country were left worried after incidents of assault and threats were reported from colleges in Punjab and Uttarakhand. J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said that he is in touch with his counterparts in other states to ensure the safety of the students.

"The J&K government is in touch with the governments of the states where these reports are originating from. I’m also in touch with my counterpart Chief Ministers in these states & have requested they take extra care," he posted on X. PTI AO AMJ AMJ AMJ