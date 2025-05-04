Pahalgam attack: CPI(M) seeks accountability for 'major security lapse'

New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) The CPI(M) on Sunday said the terror attack in Pahalgam was the result of a major security lapse that must be investigated and accountability for it fixed, even as the Left party stressed on prioritising identifying and punishing the perpetrators.

It also expressed concern over the attack being used to create polarisation.

In a statement issued a day after a Polit Bureau meeting, the CPI(M) said the government should prepare a dossier on the Pahalgam attack to be placed before the international community.

The CPI(M) Polit Bureau observed a minute's silence for the 26 victims of the April 22 attack and expressed sorrow at their deaths.

The Left party said efforts must be made to track down the killers and punish them. "The terrorist attack was the result of a major security lapse. This must be enquired into and responsibility fixed so that remedial measures are taken." The Polit Bureau also condemned the hate campaign against Muslims and Kashmiris on social media and incidents of attacks on individual citizens.

Noting the government's diplomatic steps against Pakistan to curb the activities of terror outfits stationed in the neighbouring country, the CPI(M) said the priority should be to identify the perpetrators and their handlers and prepare a dossier to be placed before the international community.

"The matter should be taken up with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) for suitable intervention. The government should seriously weigh whether a military response will serve the purpose of curbing cross-border terrorism and act as a deterrent," the CPI(M) said.

The Left party also described the condemnation of the attack by the people of Kashmir and their subsequent protest as "the most significant event".

"The valley witnessed a shutdown. It is this popular sentiment which must be built upon to isolate the terrorist elements in Jammu and Kashmir. No measures should be taken, such as the demolition of houses of terrorists, which affects innocent families and alienates people," the CPI(M) said.

It also highlighted the attacks on minorities after the BJP-led Centre enacted the Waqf (Amendment) Act and alleged properties of Muslims were targeted.

The Left party accused the BJP of using the legislation to polarise people on religious lines and pointed to some ruling party leaders' comments about turning the attention to "properties owned by the Church".

The CPI(M) alleged the real intention was to capture the properties of all minority communities and deprive them of the constitutionally guaranteed rights and protections.

"Muslim extremist organisations are trying to take advantage of the situation and playing into the hands of the Hindutva communal forces," it said.

The Polit Bureau also welcomed the government's announcement to enumerate caste as part of the general census as a "positive decision".

The modalities of how the government intends to gather caste data and other details have not yet been made clear, the CPI(M) noted and demanded that the Centre immediately declare the schedule for the conduct of the long-overdue general census.

The CPI(M) also slammed Operation Kagar -- launched to eliminate Maoists in the region around Chhattisgarh -- and said it was "creating terror in the lives of Adivasis".

"The Maoists have proposed a dialogue with the government. The government has to ensure that the lives of innocent Adivasis are not lost in the crossfire between government forces and Maoists. The government should accept the offer of peace talks as the issue cannot be resolved only through the use of arms," it said.

The Left party said it would start preparations for the Bihar elections, due later this year, and added discussions with allies in the Mahagatbandhan were already underway. PTI AO AO SZM SZM