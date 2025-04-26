Pahalgam attack: Except one, all Pakistani nationals on short-term visas deported from UP

Prayagraj/Muzaffarnagar (UP), Apr 26 (PTI) Barring one person, all Pakistani nationals on short-term visas in Uttar Pradesh have been deported in line with the central government's order following the terror attack in Pahalgam, police officials said Saturday.

India on Thursday announced that all visas, barring a few under special categories, issued to Pakistani nationals would stand revoked on April 27. Union Home Minister Amit Shah dialled the chief ministers of all states on Friday to ensure compliance with the order.

The government announced a raft of diplomatic measures against Pakistan following the terror attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that left 26 dead.

In a statement on Saturday, UP's Director General of Police Prashant Kumar said, "As per instructions of the Government of India and the Government of Uttar Pradesh, the process of deporting all categories of Pakistani citizens eligible for deportation from Uttar Pradesh has been completed." One Pakistani national is left who will go back to Pakistan on April 30, the DGP said. However, there are still 26 Pakistani nationals in Muzaffarnagar, but they are on long-term visas.

Prayagraj Police Commissioner Tarun Gauba said that they are monitoring these individuals and are verifying their presence at their registered addresses while awaiting further directives from the government.

He also noted that most long-term visa holders have applied for Indian nationality.

Like Muzaffarnagar, other districts, including Azamgarh, Baghpat, Bhadohi and Shahjahanpur, also have Pakistani citizens who have long-term visas and are currently exempted from leaving.

Meanwhile, police in Amroha and Moradabad said that no Pakistani was residing in their districts. Meerut and Mainpuri also noted that no Pakistani are living in their districts on short-term visas.

Senior Superintendent of Police of Budaun, Brijesh Singh said that no Pakistani citizen is present in Budaun district on a short term visa (visiting visa). There are seven Pakistani women on a long term visa out of which four women are living in Kotwali police station area in Budaun, two women in Sahaswan police station area and one woman is living in Ujhani police station area.