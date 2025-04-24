Pahalgam attack: Four Mumbai civic hospitals to provide mental health services for those traumatised

Mumbai, Apr 24 (PTI) Four municipal hospitals in Mumbai will provide mental health services to those injured in the Pahalgam terror attack and their kin to tide over trauma, an official said on Thursday.

At least 26 people were killed and several injured when terrorists opened fire at a meadow near Pahalgam town in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday afternoon.

"The hospitals are Nair, KEM, Sion and Cooper. Services will be provided from 9am to 4pm. It will include counselling, assessment of acute stress, screening for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. It will provide medication and hospitalization if required," an official release said.

"Emergency counselling and medication for stress, insomnia, restlessness, and flashbacks of the incident will also be available from 4pm to 9pm. Suicide prevention helpline HITGUJ (022-24131212) will be operational from 9am to 4pm. Trained counsellors will assess mental health symptoms and refer patients to the hospital if needed," the statement added. PTI MR BNM