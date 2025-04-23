Pahalgam attack: Himachal Pradesh steps up vigil along border with J-K

Shimla, Apr 23 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday said the state police has been directed to keep a strict vigil along the state's border with Jammu and Kashmir following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

At least 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed by terrorists on Tuesday at the Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam in one of the worst terror attacks on civilians in Kashmir in the past many years.

Talking to mediapersons here, Sukhu said, "Being on alert is obvious in such a situation. The police have been told to keep a vigil along the border with Jammu and Kashmir".

Earlier in the day, Sukhu had condemned the terrorist attack and said such incidents were not acceptable in a civilised society.

"Our hearts go out to the victims and their families during this incredibly painful time. We stand in unwavering solidarity with the families of the victims and with all those affected by this barbaric act," Sukhu said in a statement issued here.

"May the Almighty grant peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss. Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured," the chief minister added.