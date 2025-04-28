Pahalgam attack: J-K Assembly pays homage to terror victims

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly observed a two-minute silence on Monday to pay homage to the 26 people killed in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

As the House convened for a special session here, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather condemned the killing of innocent tourists from various parts of the country.

"We pay homage to the victims and extend our condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones," he said.

The Speaker announced that the House would observe two minutes of silence to honour those killed in the dastardly attack. Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary presented a resolution on behalf of the government expressing profound shock and anguish at the barbaric and inhumane attack on tourists.

Terrorists on April 22 opened fire in Baisaran, a popular tourist spot in the upper reaches of Pahalgam in Anantnag district, killing 26 people, mostly holidaymakers from other states.