Pahalgam attack: J-K Assembly pays homage to terror victims, House adjourned sine die

Jammu, Apr 28 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly observed a two-minute silence on Monday to pay homage to the 26 people killed in the Pahalgam terrorist attack even as Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather urged the government to take immediate measures to enhance the safety and security of tourists and non-locals in the region.

As the House convened for a special session here, Rather condemned the killing of innocent tourists from various parts of the country.

"We pay homage to the victims and extend our condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones," he said.

Later, the speaker adjourned the House sine die after passage of a resolution expressing profound shock and anguish at the barbaric attack.

Speaking on the issue, Speaker Rather emphasized the urgent need for all members of the House to collaborate in creating a safe and conducive atmosphere for tourists.

He called upon everyone to unite in honouring the families who have lost their loved ones, ensuring their sacrifices are not in vain.

He stressed the importance of unity in emerging stronger together.

"I urge all members of this esteemed House to rise and observe two minutes of silence as a mark of respect for the victims and to show solidarity with the affected families," Rather said.

The speaker further said that tourists had come to enjoy their holidays in Kashmir, but they were subjected to barbaric acts of terrorism, resulting in the tragic loss of 26 lives. "This heinous act of terrorism brings shame upon our community." He vehemently condemned this act and expressed deep condolences to the victims' families, pledging commitment to fostering communal harmony.

"We urge the government to take immediate measures to enhance the safety and security of tourists, residents, and students from outside the region. All members should collaborate diligently towards achieving this goal," he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary presented a resolution on behalf of the government expressing profound shock and anguish at the barbaric and inhumane attack on tourists.

After passage of the resolution unanimously, the House was adjourned sine die by the speaker.

Terrorists on April 22 opened fire in Baisaran, a popular tourist spot in the upper reaches of Pahalgam in Anantnag district, killing 26 people, mostly holidayers from other states. PTI AB AB KVK KVK