Pahalgam attack: Jaishankar speaks to counterparts from 7 non-permanent members of UNSC

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday spoke to his counterparts from seven non-permanent member nations of the UN Security Council and is understood to have apprised them of cross-border links to the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians.

The phone conversations came days after the UN Security Council (UNSC) issued a statement condemning the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, but not before Pakistan, backed by China, worked to water it down.

Jaishankar spoke to his counterparts from Algeria, Greece, Guyana, Panama, Slovenia, Sierra Leone and Somalia and discussed the Pahalgam attack.

Besides these seven countries, other non-permanent members of the UNSC are Denmark, Pakistan and Republic of Korea.

There is a possibility that the UNSC may again discuss the Pahalgam attack.

In its April 25 statement on the attack, the UNSC condemned the terror attack in the "strongest terms" and reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the "most serious" threats to international peace and security.

However, the statement was seen as "inadequate".

The non-permanent members are elected by the UN General Assembly for two-year terms, and their membership rotates.

In his phone talks, Jaishankar is understood to have conveyed to the foreign ministers India's policy on "zero tolerance" towards terrorism.

"A warm conversation with FM Hugh Hilton Todd of Guyana today. Discussed the Pahalgam terrorist attack and the need to combat terrorism in all forms and manifestations," the external affairs minister said on 'X'.

On his discussion with Slovenian foreign minister Tanja Fajon, Jaishankar said he thanked her for Slovenia's condemnation of the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

During his phone conversation with Panama's Javier Marti­nez, the external affairs minister thanked him for Panama's "expression of solidarity and support" to India following the terror attack in Pahalgam.

"Good to speak with FM @AhmedAttaf_Dz of Algeria. Thanked him for the solidarity and support on the Pahalgam terrorist attack," Jaishankar said.

"Reaffirmed our strong bilateral partnership and look forward to welcoming him in India soon," he said.

On his discussion with Sierra Leone foreign minister, Jaishankar said, "Spoke with FM @TimKabba of Sierra Leone today. Thank Sierra Leone for their strong condemnation of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Also reviewed our bilateral cooperation." In the last few days, India reached out to various world capitals apprising the nations about the "cross border" links to the terror attack.

Several world leaders including US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Jordan's King Abdullah II and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also dialled Modi to condemn the attack.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, UAE President Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Dutch PM Dick Schoof, US Vice President J D Vance, Australian PM Anthony Albanese and Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli also spoke to PM Modi.

Jaishankar's phone calls with his counterparts from seven non-permanent members of the UNSC comes as India mulls options to respond to the terror attack.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the "perpetrators and conspirators" of the Pahalgam attack will be "served with the harshest response".

"The whole world stands with 140 crore Indians in our fight against terrorism. I once again assure the affected families that they will get justice, and justice will be done," Modi said in his 'Mann ki Baat' address.

"The perpetrators and conspirators of this attack will be served with the harshest response," he said.

On Tuesday, PM Modi asserted that the armed forces have "complete operational freedom" to decide on the mode, targets and timing of India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

He said this while chairing a meeting that was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval and the chiefs of three services.

Modi affirmed that it is the national resolve to deal a crushing blow to terrorism, government sources said.