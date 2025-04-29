Pahalgam attack: Jaishankar speaks to counterparts from Guyana, Slovenia, Panama, Algeria

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday discussed the Pahalgam terror attack with his counterparts from Slovenia, Panama, Algeria and Guyana during separate phone conversations.

Jaishankar is understood to have conveyed to the foreign ministers India's policy on "zero tolerance" towards terrorism.

"A warm conversation with FM Hugh Hilton Todd of Guyana today. Discussed the Pahalgam terrorist attack and the need to combat terrorism in all forms and manifestations," the external affairs minister said on 'X'.

On his discussion with Slovenian foreign minister Tanja Fajon, Jaishankar said he thanked her for Slovenia's condemnation of the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

During his phone conversation with Panama's Javier Marti­nez, the external affairs minister thanked him for Panama's "expression of solidarity and support" to India following the terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians.

"Good to speak with FM @AhmedAttaf_Dz of Algeria. Thanked him for the solidarity and support on the Pahalgam terrorist attack," Jaishankar said.

"Reaffirmed our strong bilateral partnership and look forward to welcoming him in India soon," he said. PTI MPB KVK KVK