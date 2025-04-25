Pahalgam attack: LG Sinha, Army chief Dwivedi review security situation in J-K

Srinagar: Every perpetrator of the Pahalgam terror attack must be hunted and made to pay a heavy price for the dastardly act, Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha said on Friday at a security review meeting with top army officials, including Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi.

The meeting chaired by Sinha lasted for nearly an hour.

The Lieutenant Governor asked the Army Chief to take effective steps not only to bring those responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack to justice but also to intensify efforts to crush infrastructure of terrorism and its ecosystem.

During the discussion, Sinha said the nation has full faith in the bravery and valour of the army, police and CAPFs and they must work in close synergy to identify perpetrators, enablers and OGWs of Pahalgam terrorist killing and pursue the entire chain in a sustained manner and neutralise them.

"Every perpetrator and supporter of Pahalgam terror attack, whatever his location or affiliation, must be hunted and they must pay the heavy price for the cowardly and dastardly act against our citizens," he told the top army officials.

"Chaired a security review meeting today with Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, GOC-in-C Northern Command Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar, Deputy Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Pratik Sharma and GoC 15 Corps Lt Gen Prashant Srivastava," Sinha posted on X after the meeting.

The Army chief arrived in Kashmir earlier in the day to review the situation in the wake of the Pahalgam attack that left 26 people, mostly tourists, dead, officials said.

The officials said Army commander, Northern Command, Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar, accompanied the Army Chief.

The Chief of Armed Staff (COAS) would carry out a comprehensive review of the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, while top Army commanders will brief him about the security situation and steps taken in the aftermath of Tuesday's attack, they said.

The Army chief's visit comes less than 24 hours after Pakistan resorted to small arms firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.