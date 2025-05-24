'Pahalgam attack made us furious,' female BSF soldier recalls sentiment after Apr 22 carnage

Jaisalmer: The targeted killing of men in Kashmir's Pahalgam was not lost on BSF's female soldiers, who took charge of their posts with a vengeance when the armed conflict between India and Pakistan broke out.

"When the Pahalgam attack happened, it made us furious. We are married too and we felt the pain of those who lost their husbands. The enemy got their answer in Operation Sindoor and if they dare again, they will face us again," said Jasbir, a Border Security Force soldier.

Rajasthan's four districts – Ganganagar, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, and Barmer share the 1,070-km border with Pakistan.

Jasbir also praised Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Colonel Sophia Qureshi, who did briefing of Operation Sindoor, saying it was a proud moment to see the women officers. "We felt immense pride seeing them. Pakistan must now understand that messing with India is not easy." Another soldier, Sarita, said they were deployed along with the men right after the Pahalgam attack.

"Drones flew, suspicious movements were observed but our forces thwarted every attempt. Day or night, regardless of the situation, we report for duty," she said.

Sonal recalled the emotional aftermath of the attack, "The attack in Pahalgam targeted the husbands of many women so it was a direct blow to our sindoor. Pakistan has a history of such acts but now we are always prepared and alert." After a terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam on April 22, India launched Operation Sindoor on the night of May 7, attacking terror infrastructure in Pakistan.

In turn, Pakistan launched drone attacks targeting civil and military infrastructure in places, including Jaisalmer, Barmer and other border areas.

Despite the ceasefire on May 10, drones continued to fly from across the border.

All the same, as summer peaks, the force has doubled down on helping soldiers keep cool in the desert heat.

Water cooler, lime water, buttermilk have been made at duty points to keep the jawans hydrated, a BSF officer said.

"The mercury soars above 50 degrees in the desert and it is very difficult to venture outside, but BSF jawans and officers are fully alert and continue to do their duty," the officer said.