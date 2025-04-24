Pahalgam attack masterminded by Pak; BJP exploiting tragedy to promote polarisation: Congress

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday said the cowardly Pahalgam attack masterminded by Pakistan is a direct assault on the values of our republic, even as it accused the BJP of exploiting the tragedy to promote discord and polarisation at a time unity is most needed.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC), chaired by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, asserted that it is imperative that a comprehensive analysis is conducted into the intelligence failures and security lapses that enabled such an attack in a Union Territory, which is directly under the purview of the Union home ministry.

The CWC, which was attended by former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, general secretaries K C Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, among others, at the party's 24, Akbar Road office here, started with leaders paying homage to the victims of the attack by observing a moment of silence in their memory. Rahul Gandhi had cut short his visit to the United States to attend the crucial meeting.

The party's highest decision-making body passed a resolution expressing its deepest shock and condemnation of the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent tourists and left many others injured.

Reading out the resolution at a press conference, party general secretary K C Venugopal, along with Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera, said the deliberate targeting of Hindus was done to inflame passions across the country.

"This cowardly and calculated act of terror, masterminded by Pakistan, is a direct assault on the values of our Republic. The deliberate targeting of Hindus was done to inflame passions across the country. We appeal for calm in the face of this grave provocation and reaffirm our collective strength in the face of adversity," the resolution said.

The CWC appealed for calm and reaffirmed the Congress' longstanding resolve to combat cross-border terrorism with determination and unity.

The Congress noted that the massacre has rightly drawn condemnation from all political parties in Jammu and Kashmir and from a wide cross-section of its citizens.

"However, it is shocking that the BJP is exploiting this grave tragedy through official and proxy social media platforms to sow further discord, mistrust, polarisation and division at a time when unity and solidarity are most needed," the resolution said.

Noting that Pahalgam is known to be a heavily guarded area, secured by a three-tier security arrangement, the CWC said a comprehensive analysis must be conducted into the intelligence failures and security lapses that enabled such an attack.

"These questions must be raised in the larger public interest. This is the only way justice can truly be seen to be served for the families whose lives have been so brutally devastated," the resolution said.

The CWC also noted that the Amarnath Yatra is set to commence shortly and called for robust, transparent, and proactive security arrangements to be put in place without delay.

"Lakhs of pilgrims from across India participate in this annual journey, and their safety must be treated as a national priority. Robust, transparent, and proactive security arrangements must be put in place without delay," the party said.

The safety of pilgrims, as well as the livelihoods of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, many of whom depend on tourism, must be protected with full sincerity and seriousness, the CWC asserted.

The CWC also paid tribute to the local 'ponywalas' and tourist guides, one of whom was martyred while "selflessly trying to protect the tourist to uphold the idea of India".

In order to demonstrate the collective will of the nation, the Congress on the night of April 22 -- the day of the incident -- called for an all-party meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and this meeting has now been scheduled for today, the resolution said.

Venugopal also announced that on April 25, the Congress will organise candle marches at the state and district levels across the nation in solidarity with the lives lost in the horrific terror attack.

In a Facebook post after the meeting, Rahul Gandhi said, "Today, I joined all the senior leaders in the Congress Working Committee meeting in Delhi on the issue of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. In the meeting, we observed silence to pay tribute to all those who lost their lives in the attack and offered condolences to their families." "The whole country is united against terrorism, and we are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief," he said.

Speaking with reporters after the CWC, Congress general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir said the Pahalgam terror attack raises serious questions of security and intelligence failure.

Mir, who is also the Leader of the Jammu and Kashmir Congress Legislature Party, asked the government why there was no security in the area.

"The Pahalgam attack raises major questions of security and intelligence failure. Why was there no security in the area, which is usually there? The government should respond," Mir said. PTI ASK SKC RHL