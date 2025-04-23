Pahalgam attack: Mortal remains of two terror victims reach Kolkata

Kolkata, Apr 23 (PTI) The mortal remains of two men from Kolkata, killed in the Pahalgam terror attack a day ago, arrived here on Wednesday evening.

Senior West Bengal Ministers Aroop Biswas and Firhad Hakim, Leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, and BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul, were present at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport when the bodies of Bitan Adhikari and Samir Guha arrived from Delhi around 7.30pm.

The bodies of Adhikari and Guha, residents of Baishnabghata and Behala respectively, were received with solemn ceremonies before being sent to their homes.

Distraught family members of Guha, who lived in Sakherbazar, Behala, and Adhikari, were seen being consoled by ministers and opposition leaders.

As the flower-adorned hearses carrying the mortal remains departed amidst chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Amar Rahe', hundreds of people lined the roads near the airport, demanding justice.

Some shouted, "We want the strictest punishment for the killers!" and "We want befitting action by our government!" Adhikari had settled in Florida with his family a few years ago. He returned to Kolkata on April 8 to visit relatives and was vacationing in Kashmir with his family at the time of the attack.

Guha, a government employee, had also gone to the valley with his wife and daughter who were spared by the terrorists and only he was sprayed with bullets.

Another victim, Manish Ranjan from Jhalda in West Bengal’s Purulia district, was also killed in the attack.

Ranjan, a central government employee based in Hyderabad, was visiting Kashmir with his family, relatives said.

The three were among the 26 tourists killed in the terror attack at Baisaran meadows in South Kashmir on Tuesday. PTI SUS MNB