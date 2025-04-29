Pakistani fathers, Indian mothers: MP to decide the fate of 9 children

Bhopal: Amid the Centre's stern 'leave the country' order following the April 22 Pahalgam attack, authorities in Madhya Pradesh are in a fix over nine children in the state born to Pakistani fathers and Indian mothers, an official said.

They are also looking for a solution in the case of a Pakistani man who applied for a Long Term Visa (LTV) on April 25 in Bhopal just before the Union government's order, the official informed on Monday.

"We have sought advice from the Centre on nine children born to Indian mothers and Pakistani fathers. Four children are with their mothers in Indore, three in Jabalpur and two in Bhopal. We have also sought advice on the man who applied for LTV on April 25," the top official, on condition of anonymity, told PTI.

At least 14 persons in Madhya Pradesh, including these nine children, were supposed to leave the country as per the Union government's order, he added.

"Of them, three have left India and reached Pakistan. One person is in Delhi due to some issue, which is being looked into by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office," he said.

As per another official, there are 228 Pakistani nationals on different types of visas in Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Monday said any Pakistani who fails to leave India as per the set deadlines will be arrested and prosecuted. They may face a jail term of up to three years or a fine of a maximum Rs 3 lakh or both.

The 'Leave India' notice to the Pakistani nationals was issued by the government after 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed by Pakistan-linked terrorists at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.

The Centre on April 25 revoked 14 categories of visas, including business, conference, visitor and pilgrim, given to Pakistani nationals.

In a communication to all state governments, the home ministry said the order will not apply to Long Term Visas (LTVs) and diplomatic and official visas issued to Pakistani nationals.

According to the Home Ministry order, those holding SAARC visas must leave India by April 26, and those with visas on arrival, business, film, journalist, transit, conference, mountaineering, student, visitor, group tourist and pilgrim visas must leave India by April 27.

Those having group pilgrim visas given to Pakistani minorities also must leave the country by April 27, and those having medical visas must leave by April 29.

The home ministry said no new visas will be issued to any Pakistani national.

Incidentally, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on April 25 called up the chief ministers of all states and asked them to ensure that no Pakistani stays in India beyond the deadline set for leaving the country.

After Shah's telephonic conversations with the chief ministers, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan held a video conference with the chief secretaries and asked them to ensure that all Pakistani nationals whose visas were revoked must leave India by the deadline fixed.