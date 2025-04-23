Pahalgam attack: PM holds meeting in Delhi, Shah meets survivors amid shutdown in Valley

Srinagar/New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the Delhi airport upon his arrival from Saudi Arabia to take stock of the situation following the terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 people dead.

Modi was briefed by the officials immediately upon his return on Tuesday's terror attack that has sparked outrage across the country and condemnation from world leaders.

Terrorists struck at a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists, and injuring several others. The deceased included two foreigners -- from the UAE and Nepal -- and two locals.

The bodies of the 26 victims were were brought to the Government Medical College (GMC) in Srinagar early Wednesday and then taken to the Police Control Room where Home Minister Amit Shah laid wreaths on them.

Shah, who reached Srinagar on Tuesday night, assured the survivors of the attack that the perpetrators of the dastardly act would be brought to justice, officials said.

The Jammu and Kashmir government announces ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of the deceased, Rs 2 lakh for those seriously injured and Rs 1 lakh for those with minor injuries.

An NIA team headed by an inspector general is on way to Pahalgam to provide assistance to the local police probing Tuesday's dastardly terrorist attack, sources said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has cut short her official visit to the US in view of the attack.

Sitharaman is part of the five-member Cabinet Committee on Security headed by Prime Minister Modi.

The killing sparked condemnation by leaders and locals alike in Kashmir and Jammu regions with shutdown observed in many places.

The Kashmir Valley observed a shutdown against a terror attack for the first time in 35 years, as people from all walks of life supported the bandh call to protest the killings in Pahalgam.

Peaceful protests were also held at several places, with the protesters denouncing the attack.

Several political parties, socio-religious organisation, trade bodies, and civil society groups called for a shutdown in Kashmir to protest against the attack in the Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam, including the ruling National Conference (NC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), People's Conference, and Apni Party.

Many Kashmir newspapers on Wednesday printed their front pages black to protest the Pahalgam terror attack.

The striking act of protest by the newspapers, each bearing powerful headlines in white or red, was a powerful public display of solidarity and grief, symbolising the collective sorrow felt by the residents and the media over the inhuman act.

In the wake of the attack, Civil aviation ministry has asked airlines to ensure there is no surge in airfares on the Srinagar route, and airlines will be operating additional flights to the city.

With the Pahalgam terror strike evoking widespread criticism from different quarters, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi spoke to Shah, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and senior party leaders from the union territory, asserting that the families of the victims deserve justice.

"The perpetrators of this heinous terror attack must not go unpunished. The innocent victims must get justice," Kharge said in a post on X.

Rahul Gandhi also said he spoke to Shah, Abdullah, and J-K Congress chief Tariq Karra about the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam to get an update on the situation.

The Congress leader, who's currently on a visit to the US, asserted that the families of the victims deserve justice and "our fullest support".

"Spoke with HM Amit Shah, J-K CM Omar Abdullah, and J-K PCC President Tariq Karra about the horrific Pahalgam terror attack. Received an update on the situation," he said in a post on X.