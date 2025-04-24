Pahalgam attack proves terrorism has religion: Swami Avimukteshwaranand

Gwalior (MP), Apr 24 (PTI) Swami Avimukteshwaranand Sarasvati, Shankaracharya of Jyotishpeeth, on Thursday said the terrorist attack in Pahalgam proved that "terrorism has a religion." As many as 26 persons, most of them tourists from different parts of the country, were gunned down by terrorists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

Talking to PTI Videos here, Swami Avimukteshwaranand described the massacre as a challenge to India.

"This is a challenge to all of us 80-90 crore Hindus. And this is a challenge to the whole world that see, how we insult you in a targeted manner. This is an insult to the whole country," he said.

The Pahalgam incident was not "normal", he added.

"First of all, our country's big leaders keep saying from time to time that terrorism has no religion....this incident has proved that terrorism has a religion," Avimukteshwaranand said, pointing out that terrorists asked the victims about their religion before killing them.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said terrorism will end with demonetisation and the abrogation of Article 370, he said, asking whose fault it was if after these steps an incident such as the Pahalgam massacre took place.

"Modi ji should tell us who is failing....The people who said we have done this and that in Kashmir, come and enjoy the Valley of heaven...These people (tourists) went there on your assurance. You also need to think, you are failing," the Hindu religious leader said. PTI MAS KRK