Pahalgam attack: Punjab put on high alert, CM Mann holds high-level security meeting

Chandigarh: Punjab has been put on high alert in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday holding a high-level security meeting here to take stock of security arrangements in the state.

At a press conference after chairing the meeting, Mann said security has been enhanced in Punjab.

"We must keep Punjab safe and secure...I want to assure people of Punjab that we will keep the state safe and secure," he said.

With reports that terrorists first asked the names of people before killing them in Pahalgam, Mann said terror has no religion.

Which religion allows to kill innocent people, which religion allows such barbarism, he asked.

Terrorists struck at a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists, and injuring several others.

Replying to a question, Mann said, "Those tourists who belong to Punjab and may be stuck in hotels there, we are making arrangements to bring them back safely. We are in touch with J-K authorities".

Mann also said that Punjab authorities are also in touch with student associations of J-K and the government has assured them of their safety and security.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said police deployment has been strengthened at educational institutes in Punjab where there is a high footfall of students from J-K.

Immediately after the Pahalgam incident took place, Mann had ordered that security be stepped up in the state, DGP Yadav said.

"At vulnerable points, intensified checkings are going on, especially along the inter-state and inter-district boundaries," the DGP said.

"There has been hardening of security around high risk individuals, including increased patrolling in and around their places of residence. There has been enhanced patrolling near religious places, political gatherings, transport hubs and high footfall public and tourist areas where the police deployment is there to maintain a sense of confidence," the DGP said.

Intelligence coordination and surveillance of anti-national elements has been strengthened. "We are in touch with intelligence and border guarding agencies," Yadav further said.

The DGP said instructions have been issued to ensure maximum visibility of uniformed personnel in sensitive zones to instill public confidence.

"We are in touch with J&K police and the central authorities and a close watch is being kept on the situation," he said.

Replying to question, the DGP also said, "We have tightened security measures and we are sharing intelligence on real time basis with the concerned agencies".

To another question, Yadav said Pakistan has waged a proxy war. Pakistan is trying to bleed India through a thousand cuts".

He also said Punjab police has in recent times busted several terror modules which are backed by Pakistan's spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and handlers based in other foreign nations.

To another question, the DGP said joint patrolling is carried out by the state police with central forces in areas like Pathankot which share its boundaries with J-K.

Punjab police personnel of Special Operations Group, the counter-terror unit also remain deployed there, he said.

He also noted Punjab is a border state, which shares boundaries with J-K and also shares 553 km border with hostile neighbour Pakistan.

Punjab faces challenges in the form of drone intrusions from across the border as Pakistan, through the proxy war it has waged, tries to push weapons and drugs, "but we are alert".

"We will soon launch an anti-drone system," he said.

Punjab police has busted several modules, dealing a major blow to transnational terror networks targeting peace and stability in Punjab, he said.

He also said Punjab police maintains close coordination with the BSF, which is the first line of defence on the country's borders.

To a question, Mann said security has been strengthened at places in Punjab, including Amritsar which witness heavy influx of tourists.