Pahalgam attack: Rahul meets Omar

Srinagar, Apr 25 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday met Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to discuss the fallout of the Pahalgam terror attack on tourists.

Gandhi, who earlier interacted with the injured tourists at the Army's based hospital here, met Abdullah at his residence, officials said.

Terrorists struck at a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists, and injuring several others.

Officials said the Congress leader earlier met various delegations, including trade representatives, students leaders and tourism sector representatives.

Gandhi is scheduled to interact with mediapersons later in the day. PTI MIJ DV DV