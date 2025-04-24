Pahalgam attack raises serious questions of security, intelligence failure: J-K Congress

New Delhi: The Pahalgam terror attack raises serious questions of security and intelligence failure, Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir said on Thursday.

In Tuesday's terror attack in Baisaran near Kashmir's resort town of Pahalgam, 26 people, mostly tourists, were gunned down.

Mir, who is the Leader of the Jammu and Kashmir Congress Legislature Party, asked the government why there was no security in the area.

"The Pahalgam attack raises major questions of security and intelligence failure," Mir said.

"Why was there no security in the area, which is usually there. The government should respond," Mir said.

Baisaran is a favourite tourist hotspot and is frequented by several tourists every day.