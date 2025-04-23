Pahalgam attack: Security beefed up at India-Nepal border in UP's Maharajganj

Maharajganj, Apr 23 (PTI) Security has been heightened along the India-Nepal border in Sonauli here in the wake of the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, officials said on Wednesday.

The Uttar Pradesh Police, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and intelligence agencies are working in tandem to prevent the possible movement of terrorists, and strict identity checks are now mandatory at all border crossings, Superintendent of Police (SP) Somendra Meena said.

"We are on high alert and conducting thorough checks of suspicious individuals and vehicles with the aid of dog squads in congested areas and along the border," Meena said.

He added that the security agencies are maintaining round-the-clock vigilance along the 84-km stretch of the India-Nepal border in Maharajganj.

According to another official, CCTV and drone cameras have been deployed at all SSB posts and on the main roads leading to the border to secure the porous border and prevent infiltration.

Metal detectors are operational at Sonauli and Tuthibari outposts while specialised dog squads trained in detecting narcotics and arms have been deployed to counter smuggling, he said.

Collaboration with Nepalese security agencies has been intensified, he added. PTI COR CDN RHL