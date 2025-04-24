Pahalgam attack: Sena MP's 'those who never travelled by flight' remark has Oppn seeing red

Mumbai, Apr 24 (PTI) In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske on Thursday said those tourists who had never travelled in an aircraft before are being brought back to Maharashtra by flight, drawing a strong response from the opposition.

He said the first flight carrying 75 people reached Mumbai on Thursday morning and more such flights are being undertaken to ferry the stranded tourists.

"Forty-five from Wardha and Nagpur had gone (to Jammu Kashmir) through the railway. They were staying in a CRPF camp. Forty-five people are such who had never travelled in a flight before. Arrangements were made by (Deputy Chief Minister) Eknath Shinde to bring them back home," Mhaske said.

Attacking Mhaske, Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sushma Andhare said the ruling party leaders are high on power.

"Have you done them a favour? You have been elected to serve the people. People don't forget such insensitive remarks," Andhare said.

Shinde on Wednesday travelled to Srinagar to coordinate efforts to bring back stranded tourists from Maharashtra.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar said those in the ruling alliance were on a self-promotion spree and were not even sparing incidents like the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam.

Instead of giving courage to those from Maharashtra who lost their kin or are injured in the attack, Deputy Chief Minister Shinde visited Kashmir "without any need", the Congress Legislature Party leader further claimed.

"Without stopping here, Shinde Sena MPs hold press conferences and talk about how much favour Shinde has done to tourists from Maharashtra? All the ministers and MPs in the Mahayuti government have abandoned their sense of responsibility," Waddetiwar said in a sharp attack on the ruling alliance.

"At least in such incidents, stop marketing yourself," Wadettiwar said referring to Mhaske's remarks. PTI PR BNM