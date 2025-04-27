Pahalgam attack: Sharad Pawar lauds mature approach of Shah, Rajnath at all party meet

Pune, Apr 27 (PTI) NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had adopted a mature approach during the all party meeting to discuss the April 22 Pahalgam attack by acknowledging there was a shortcoming on the part of the government.

Shah and Singh had taken part in an all party meeting on April 24 to discuss the Pahalgam attack. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman were also present at the meeting from the government's side.

The Union government had called a meeting of leaders from all parties recently on the Pahalgam attack, which was attended by Supriya Sule as leader of NCP (SP) in Lok Sabha, Pawar said.

"One thing gave me a sense of satisfaction. The leaders who are at the helm, whether it be the country's Defence Minister or the Home Minister, adopted a very mature approach and acknowledged that somewhere there has been a shortcoming on 'our' (government's) part," Pawar said.

While asserting that certain questions (pertaining to the attack) need to be addressed, Pawar further said, "If they have accepted that as a shortcoming, then today is not the time to debate it." The priority in front of everyone at present is how to create an atmosphere of trust in the lives of those who have been attacked, Pawar said while addressing an event in Saswad here during the day.

He said he called up many of his friends in Kashmir following the attack and assured them they were not alone in this situation.

The very next day, thousands of Kashmiris, be it Hindu or Muslim, though a majority of them were Muslims, came out on the streets across the Valley to condemn the attack and terrorism, Pawar pointed out.

They firmly declared that "we are all united", Pawar added.

The NCP (SP) chief said he had discussions with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Sule had also spoken to him.

"He (Abdullah) said whatever the cost, we will not let the unity and bond of this place break," Pawar informed. PTI SPK BNM