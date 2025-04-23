Pahalgam attack: Those behind cowardly act will not be spared, says Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Apr 23 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday said those responsible for the "cowardly" attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam will not be spared.

At least 26 persons -- mostly tourists -- were killed by terrorists on Tuesday at the Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam in one of the worst terror attacks on civilians in Kashmir in the past many years.

"We strongly condemn the cowardly and planned attack on tourists... Those who have committed this act will not be spared, and strict action will be taken against them," Saini told reporters in Gurugram, asserting that the Centre's resolve to fight against terror is firm.

Among those killed in the attack was 26-year-old Indian Navy officer Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, a resident of Haryana's Karnal, who was holidaying with his wife in Pahalgam. Narwal got married recently.

On Wednesday, chief minister Saini made a video call to Narwal's grandfather, who sought from Prime Minister Narendra Modi exemplary punishment for the perpetrators and firm action to weed out terrorism.

"Today, I have lost my grandson, tomorrow it can be someone else," he said while speaking to chief minister Saini.

Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan, who is a BJP MLA from Gharaunda in Karnal district, also reached Karnal city to be with the bereaved family. PTI SUN RHL