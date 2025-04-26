Pahalgam attack: UP DGP issues directives to step up checking at Nepal border, toll plazas

Lucknow, Apr 26 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Police have received directives to step up checking along the international border with Nepal and all inter-state borders in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, officials said on Saturday.

The DGP said proper security arrangements should be ensured for Kashmiri students, tourists and business vendors in the state so that no untoward incident happens with them, UP's Director General of Police Prashant Kumar said in the statement.

There have been several reports of harassment of Kashmiri students in various parts of the country following the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

According to the statement, the DGP has issued directives for effective checking, and proper police arrangements along the border and at toll plazas.

Kumar said officials of border force Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) should be coordinated with in the districts of Maharajganj, Shravasti, Siddharthnagar, Kheri, Pilibhit, Bahraich and Balrampur on the Nepal border and monitoring and vigilance should be maintained at the check posts.

Senior officers should immediately maintain high-level alert under their close supervision in all the districts of the state, he said.

Strong security arrangements should be made at all malls, cinema halls, multiplexes and entertainment places and all crowded places in the commissionerate/district, he said.

All hotels, dharamshalas, guest houses and new tenants must be verified. Radicals and anti-social elements should be identified at the local police station level and they should be under strict monitoring, he said issuing directives.

Continuous vigilance should be kept on all social media platforms and any kind of inflammatory and misleading post should be immediately refuted and effective action should be ensured against the person posting it, Kumar said.

Effective police arrangements should be made by deploying additional police and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) force with anti-riot equipment under the leadership of gazetted officers in sensitive areas.

Flag march should be taken out with police force under the leadership of gazetted officers with all security equipment, the statement said.

Police and administrative officers of the commissionerate should jointly keep a vigilant eye on the situation by continuously touring in their respective areas and riot control exercises should also be ensured to deal with any adverse situation, it said.

Surveillance of sensitive areas and identified hot spots should be ensured through drone cameras. All CCTV cameras should be kept in working condition and effective arrangements should be made to keep its feed safe, it said.

If any objectionable material is pasted at religious places, places of worship, wall writing and defacement, etc., the poster-checking party should be taken out in the morning, the DGP said and added that effective night patrolling around all religious places should be ensured. PTI NAV SKY SKY