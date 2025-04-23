Pahalgam attack: VHP demands strictest action against Pak, its 'sleeper cells' in Kashmir

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Condemning the terror attack in Pahalgam, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Wednesday said time has come to ensure "strictest action" against Pakistan and its sleeper cells in Kashmir to end terrorism in the Valley.

Given the way tourists were killed in Kashmir's Pahalgam, it's clearly visible that there is a bid to bring back the days of terrorism that the country witnessed in the 1990s, VHP general secretary Surendra Jain said in a statement.

"It's highly condemnable. Now the time has come to ensure strict action against Islamic 'jihadi' Pakistan and its Kashmiri sleeper cells and to completely destroy terrorism that has dared to raise its head again in the Valley," Jain said.

Terrorists struck at a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists, and injuring several others.

The senior VHP functionary also termed the Pahalgam terror attack Pakistan's "declaration of open war against Bharat".

"The government of Bharat should respond to this with matching force and ensure that the days of terrorism do not return again," he said.

"Sleeper cells of terrorists are still present in the Valley, which are always ready to carry out such heinous acts of terrorism at the behest of Pakistan," Jain claimed.

He also said that the VHP and its youth wing Bajrang Dal will hold a nationwide protest on Friday against the Pahalgam terror attack. PTI PK ARI