Pahalgam attack victims’ kin from Andhra welcome ‘Operation Sindoor’

Amaravati, May 7 (PTI) The families of the Pahalgam terror attack victims from Andhra Pradesh welcomed ‘Operation Sindoor’, India’s retaliation against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, on Wednesday.

Two tourists—J C Chandra Mouli (68) and S Madhusudan (45)—from Andhra Pradesh were shot dead by terrorists at Pahalgam in Kashmir on April 22. Along with the two from the state, as many as 26 people were killed in that attack.

"The name itself says it—'Operation Sindoor'. Sindoor means we all lost our husbands, that means our lives. In one way, I should thank Modi (the Prime Minister)—he has shown the innocent people that they have Modi," said Kamakshi, wife of the late Madhusudan, speaking to reporters.

She suggested that Modi was avenging the victims on their behalf.

Noting that their lives were shattered, Kamakshi expressed hope that no one else in India should have to endure what the affected families have gone through.

"This should not happen to anyone in India. You don’t know—you people think we just lost our husbands, but we lost our lives," she said.

Though Kamakshi said she is no longer in a state to follow the news closely, she learned about the overnight ‘Operation Sindoor’ and described it as “revenge” taken on behalf of those affected by the attack. Her husband hailed from Kavali in the Nellore district.

Earlier, Kumar Raja, a close relative of Mouli, another victim, from Visakhapatnam, also welcomed ‘Operation Sindoor’.

"Whatever the government has done is a good step. They did not touch any of their (Pakistan's) citizens—only terrorists have been killed. So, it is a good sign, a good attempt. We welcome it," Raja told PTI.

However, he noted that Mouli's family is still in deep shock, and their loss remains irreplaceable.

He said Mouli’s wife went into depression again on Tuesday after receiving her late husband’s ring and watch by courier.

"The family is in total shock and just unable to come to terms with it. Both daughters have come from the US and are here now. They are also not in a position to speak," said Raja. PTI STH SSK ROH