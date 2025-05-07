Pahalgam attack victim’s kin from Vizag welcome ‘Operation Sindoor’

Amaravati, May 7 (PTI) The kin of a Pahalgam terror attack victim from Andhra Pradesh welcomed India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir on Wednesday.

Two tourists – JC Chandra Mouli (68) and S Madhusudan (45) – from Andhra Pradesh were shot dead by terrorists at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.

Along with the two from the southern state, as many as 26 persons were shot dead in that attack.

“Whatever government has done, it is a good step. Government did not touch any of their (Pakistan) citizens, only terrorists have been killed. So, it is a good sign, good attempt. We welcome it,” Kumar Raja, Mouli’s close relative, told PTI.

However, he observed that Mouli's family is still in a state of shock, adding that their loss cannot be compensated.

He said Mouli’s wife again went into depression on Tuesday after she received her slain husband’s ring and watch in a courier.

“Family is in total shock. Just unable to come out of it. Two daughters have come from the US, they are here. Daughters are also not in a position to talk,” said Raja. PTI STH ADB