Pahalgam attack: Wadettiwar slams Mahayuti leaders for 'self-marketing', singles out Dy CM Shinde

Mumbai, Apr 24 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Thursday said those in the ruling alliance were on a self-promotion spree and were not even sparing incidents like the horrific terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

At least 26 people, including a few from Maharashtra, were killed and several injured when terrorists opened fire at a meadow near Pahalgam town in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday afternoon.

Slamming the Mahayuti, Wadettiwar, in a post on X, said, "How much competition should there be between leaders in the grand coalition government in terms of creditworthiness and self-marketing. Eknath Shinde made air travel possible for those who have never been on a plane. What is this time, has no one realized who should take what credit? Is it more important to make tourists happy or to travel by plane? And should you take credit for doing that?" Instead of giving courage to those from Maharashtra who lost their kin or are injured in the attack, Deputy Chief Minister Shinde visited Kashmir "without any need", the Congress Legislature Party leader further claimed.

"Without stopping here, Shinde Sena MPs hold press conferences and talk about how much favour Shinde has done to tourists from Maharashtra? All the ministers and MPs in the Mahayuti government have abandoned their sense of responsibility," Waddetiwar said in a sharp attack on the ruling alliance.

"At least in such incidents, stop marketing yourself," Wadettiwar said. He was reacting to Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MP Naresh Mhaske profusely praising Shinde, including making a statement about the Deputy CM facilitating air travel for those who had never been on a flight.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had deputed relief and rehabilitation Minister Girish Mahajan to Srinagar and even coordinated with MoS civil aviation Murlidhar Mohol for special flights to bring back tourists from the state. PTI MR BNM