Pahalgam attack: 'We are with you,' Naidu tells Modi, invites him for Amaravati project initiation

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Friday, extending his support to the Centre following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

He also invited him for the groundbreaking ceremony of the renewed Rs 65,000-crore Amaravati capital city project scheduled for May 2.

During their brief meeting, Naidu expressed solidarity with the Centre in the wake of Tuesday's terrorist attack in Kashmir's resort town.

Two victims from Andhra Pradesh, S Madhusudhan Rao, a software engineer, and J S Chandramouli, a retired bank employee, were among those killed.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo described the attack as "an act of cowardice" and assured the PM of his support, saying, "We are with you, and the whole country stands with you in whatever decision you take in the interest of the nation," an official statement said.

In a social media post after the meeting, Naidu reinforced his support: "The horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam has left the nation anguished. No amount of condemnation is enough for such cowardly violence." He added, "The government and the people of Andhra Pradesh stand united with the families of the victims. We pledge our full support to PM Modi Ji's decisive leadership in safeguarding India's security." Naidu invited Modi for the relaunch of the Amaravati project front, explaining his vision for a futuristic and inclusive urban centre. He welcomed Modi's suggestions, which included the adoption of the Miyawaki model for urban afforestation, which the state government now plans to implement.

"Amaravati is restarting. The construction of the 'Praja Rajadhani' will resume soon, renewing hope and marking a historic milestone in our state's journey to a prosperous future," the chief minister said.

Naidu also briefed the PM about ongoing development projects in Andhra Pradesh, including the progress of the Polavaram Project. He thanked Modi for considering the sanction of the BPCL Refinery and Petrochemical Complex and acknowledged the Union's assistance with the NTPC expansion and ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel plant projects.

TDP leaders and Union ministers Ram Mohan Naidu and Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, along with MP Lavu Krishna Devarayalu, were also present during the meeting.

Naidu revived the Amaravati city project — the new capital of Andhra Pradesh on the banks of the Krishna River — after returning to power in 2024. The project had been in a limbo since 2019.

The Amaravati Master Plan, developed by UK-based firm Foster and Partners, covers a 217.23 sq km area between Vijayawada and Guntur towns.

Officials estimate the budget for development works at approximately Rs 64,910 crore, with Phase-1 to be completed over the next three years.

The Centre has committed Rs 15,000 crore in financial assistance and facilitated World Bank and Asian Development Bank support totalling USD 1.6 billion.