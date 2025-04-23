Pahalgam attack wouldn't have happened had Pulwama strike been probed properly: MP Cong leaders

Bhopal, Apr 23 (PTI) Congress leaders in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday said had the government investigated the 2019 Pulwama terror attack properly, the incident in Kashmir's Pahalgam in which terrorists killed at least 26 tourists, would not have taken place.

Terrorists opened fire at a meadow near Pahalgam town in Anantnag district of south Kashmir on Tuesday afternoon, killing 26 people -- mostly tourists -- in what is being described as the deadliest attack in the valley since the Pulwama strike.

Talking to reporters here, MP Congress president Jitu Patwari said, "The central government should destroy anti-India forces that commit cowardly acts like terror attacks. The Congress party is with the country's army and government." Senior Congress leader and MLA Arif Masood condemned the terror attack and said the entire country was saddened by it.

"We never thought that the country would have to see this day. Today, the whole country is making only one demand that the government should take action, the whole country is with it. Action should be taken," he said.

"After the Pulwama attack, we had raised questions about from where and how such a large quantity of RDX came. Had an impartial investigation been conducted at that time, then our 26 tourists would not have been killed," he said.

The terror attack in Pulwama was carried out by a suicide bomber on February 14, 2019, resulting in the death of 40 CRPF personnel.

Masood further said it was time for the Narendra Modi government to take action against terrorists.

Senior Congress leader Phool Singh Baraiya described the Pahalgam terror attack as heart-breaking, and said, "Had the Pulwama incident been investigated properly, then the Pahalgam terror attack would not have happened. The government should take strict action against these terrorists. We are with the government." Meanwhile, the minority wing of the state Congress, led by Masood, burnt the effigy of terrorists in Bhopal.

Patwari said the Congress will pay tributes to the victims of the Pahalgam attack and take out a candle march. PTI MAS NP