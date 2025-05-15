Pahalgam fallout: J-K CM assures tourism sector to raise issue of financial support with Centre

Srinagar, May 15 (PTI) Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday assured the tourism stakeholders in Kashmir that he would raise the issue of financial support and interest relief for them with the Centre, including the prime minister, in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack.

The chief minister had convened the meeting with key tourism stakeholders to find a way forward for the tourism sector in Kashmir which has been affected badly following the Pahalgam terror attack which killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

Addressing a meeting of tourism stakeholders here, Abdullah said, "We will approach this in a structured and result-oriented manner." The chief minister assured them that he would take up the issue of financial support and interest relief directly with the prime minister, the finance minister and other senior central government officials.

The meeting was attended by Advisor to the CM Nasir Aslam Wani, Additional Chief Secretary to the CM Dheeraj Gupta, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Inspector General of Police Kashmir VK Birdi, Commissioner Secretary Tourism Yasha Mudgal and Director Tourism Kashmir Raja Yaqoob.

Acknowledging the difficulties faced by the tourism sector, Abdullah said, "I understand the challenges many of you are grappling with, be it managing establishments, retaining employees, or dealing with fixed overheads. Many among you are under pressure due to bank loans." He expressed concern for small-scale entrepreneurs who have recently taken loans to purchase tourist taxis and deluxe mini buses or built guest accommodations in their homes.

"In this regard, I plan to engage with the Tourism Department and relevant authorities to advocate for a dedicated relief package from the Government of India," he said.

"A comprehensive package should cater to individuals affected in the border areas, where homes and shops have been damaged. For the tourism sector, we will explore the possibility of loan deferments for at least two quarters, which would provide temporary relief and reduce financial stress on stakeholders," the chief minister added.

Abdullah called for the formulation of a comprehensive and well-thought-out tourism revival plan.

"This is my suggestion for your consideration that we thoughtfully shape and finalise this plan without undue haste," he said.

He proposed that a robust tourism revival strategy be jointly developed with the Tourism Department after the conclusion of this year's Shri Amarnath ji Yatra.

The package, he said, should extend support to hotels, houseboats, shikaras, taxis, handicrafts and explore innovative models such as unique shopping festivals on the analogy of those in Dubai.

"We should also consider engaging artists for cultural performances, restarting the laser fountain shows, and introducing other attractions to enhance the tourist experience," Abdullah added.

Highlighting the ongoing interest in J-K as a tourism destination, Abdullah said there is already enthusiasm for promotional activities and tours.

"I have been receiving calls from individuals and organisations eager to promote Jammu and Kashmir and bring back tourists in large numbers," he said.

Abdullah said he would personally participate in joint promotional campaigns as the situation stabilises.

Earlier in the meeting, tourism stakeholders put forward several suggestions, including organising FAM tours, inviting the corporate sector to avail LTCs and host meetings in the region, holding government conferences in J-K, and seeking reductions in airfares to make travel more affordable.

They emphasised that the upcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra is an opportune time to send a strong message to the rest of the country that Kashmir is peaceful and ready to welcome tourists with warmth and brotherhood. PTI MIJ HIG