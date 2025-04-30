Pahalgam massacre: Rahul meets Shubham Dwivedi's family, urges special session to ensure victims gets justice

Kanpur (UP): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the family members of Shubham Dwivedi, who was among the 26 people killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, and said the opposition is demanding a special session of Parliament to ensure the victims get justice Stressing that strict and concrete action should be taken against the terrorists,, he said the united opposition has given full support to the government The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha reached here from Amethi and went to Dwivedi's residence. He paid his tributes to Dwivedi and spoke to his family members.

"Met the family members of Shubham Dwivedi, who was martyred in the cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam today and consoled them," Gandhi said.

"The entire nation stands with the bereaved families in this sad moment. Strict and concrete action should be taken against the terrorists and the victim families should get justice," the Congress leader said on X.

पहलगाम में हुए कायरतापूर्ण आतंकी हमले में शहीद हुए शुभम द्विवेदी के परिजनों से आज मुलाक़ात कर उन्हें सांत्वना दी।



इस दुःखद घड़ी में पूरा देश शोकाकुल परिवारों के साथ खड़ा है। आतंकियों के ख़िलाफ़ सख्त और ठोस कार्रवाई होनी चाहिए और पीड़ित परिवारों को न्याय मिलना चाहिए।



इसी… pic.twitter.com/MaOj4H2J4w — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 30, 2025

"For this purpose, the united opposition has given full support to the government and has demanded a special session of Parliament," he said Giving information about the meeting in a message posted on its 'X' handle, Congress said,"The attack in Pahalgam is a deep blow to the brotherhood and harmony of the country, which cannot be tolerated at any cost. We have to unite and give a befitting reply to terrorism."

"In another message, the party quoted Rahul as saying, "A special Parliament session should be held for those who lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror attack so that this serious matter cane be discussed." Earlier, Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding a special session of Parliament in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Gandhi began his two-day visit to Raebareli, his Lok Sabha constituency, and adjoining Amethi, the seat he represented in Parliament thrice, on Tuesday.

He was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai, who had attended the last rites of Dwivedi on April 23.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also visited Kanpur on April 23 to meet Dwivedi's family members and said no stone would be left unturned to bring the culprits of the Pahalgam terror strike to justice.

Dwivedi, a businessman from Kanpur, got married only on February 12. On April 22, the Dwivedi household was devastated as news came in that the 31-year-old was gunned down by terrorists right in front of his wife in Pahalgam.

He had gone to Kashmir on a week-long vacation on April 16 with his wife and nine other family members.

Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, were killed and several were injured when terrorists opened fire at a meadow near the popular tourist town of Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on April 22.