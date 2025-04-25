Pahalgam: Raipur man shot dead in front of daughter for failing to recite 'kalma', says kin

Raipur, Apr 25 (PTI) Dinesh Mirania, a Raipur-based businessman who was on his first family trip to Kashmir, was shot by terrorists in Pahalgam in front of his 13-year-old daughter after he failed to recite the 'kalma'.

Another man who managed to recite the Islamic verses was spared and he took the girl to safety at the foot of the hill, her family said.

Recounting the carnage, Mirania's wife Neha and son Shaurya (18) said the government must bestow martyr status on him.

"We were at the Baisaran meadow in the afternoon and had planned to visit Gulmarg next. My sister wanted to do a zipline ride so I took her to its starting point which was far from the entrance of the meadow. However, she refused citing it was too high. She then said she wanted to enjoy the trampoline. I told her to go to our father who was standing near the trampoline, while I went to the food counters," Shaurya told reporters.

"I was at the food counter when I heard a gunshot but did nor pay heed. Then a man who was standing near me fell after being hit by a bullet. His blood splashed on my face. Someone pushed me and I lay still under the tables. I crawled and reached the entrance. Our pony operator spotted me. He held my hand and we both ran downhill," he said.

Shaurya's sister told him a gun-wielding man came to their father and asked him to recite the kalma.

"My father could not do it. As soon as my father took out his cap and glasses he was shot by terrorists. Another person who was standing behind my father held my sister but he was also shot after he too failed to recite kalma. A third person who was also there was spared by terroist as he recited the verses," he said.

Neha said the person who was spared by the terrorists rescued her daughter.

"My husband wanted to visit Mata Vaishno Devi for the last 12 years. There was Bapu ki katha (religious discourse) in Jammu so we planned to visit there. After visiting Vaishno Devi and attending Bapu ki katha, we reached Pahalgam on April 22, with plans to visit Gulmarg next," she said.

"We had planned to leave Baisaran at around 1.30 pm but as my daughter wanted to do some activities so we waited there. At around 2 pm, my husband and daughter Lakshita were together, when I left them to go to the washroom. My son was somewhere else. I heard gunshots inside the washroom. When I came out everybody was running here and there," Neha said.

She said she could not fathom what was causing the chaos, adding that she had only seen such scenes in films.

"Some locals pulled me, asking me to run from there. Locals told me to go down the hill to search for my family there. I had given my mobile and purse to my husband before going to the washroom. I took the phones of locals and tried to contact my son and husband," she said.

She could contact her son, who told her his father and sisters were not with him, Neha recounted.

"We started searching for my husband and daughter with our taxi driver. At around 4 pm I found my daughter outside Pahalgam hospital. She was injured and her clothes were blood soaked. She was wounded when she was crossing the fence. She told me that her father was shot," she said.

Neha said her husband was taking blood thinning medication to overcome an issue of clotting.

"I checked hospitals and informed my family members over the phone about the incident. At around 7.30 pm or 8 pm my son was informed by officials of my husband's death. I hope the government will accord the status of martyr to my husband," she added. PTI TKP BNM