Pahalgam-style attacks weaken people supporting dialogue with Pakistan: Omar Abdullah

Jammu, Jul 28 (PTI) Pahalgam-style attacks are weakening people supporting a dialogue with Pakistan, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Monday, asserting that the onus lies with the neighbouring country to create an atmosphere conducive for talks with India.

“While we have always favoured talks with Pakistan, I have been saying that making the atmosphere conducive for dialogue is not the sole responsibility of India. Pakistan needs to understand its responsibility and create an atmosphere for dialogue to start," Abdullah told reporters on the sidelines of a function here.

The chief minister was responding to a question on PDP president Mehbooba Mufti once again batting for a dialogue with Pakistan.

"Pahalgam-type attacks weaken people like us who support dialogue (with Pakistan). We would like Pakistan to play a role in creating a conducive atmosphere, which would not only help start a dialogue, but also ensure that the talks reach a conclusion," the chief minister said.

The chief minister also said that it is good news if anyone involved with the Pahalgam terror attack was among the three terrorists killed in an encounter in Srinagar (on Monday) though a confirmation is still awaited.

"If confirmed, it is good. Since the day the Pahalgam attack took place, our forces -- police, Army and paramilitary personnel – are after them (the attackers). Even if one of them is killed in this encounter, it is good news,” he said.

Three terrorists, including one involved in last year's attack at the Sonamarg tunnel project, were killed on Monday by the Army's elite para commandos in a forest area on Srinagar's outskirts, officials said.

Security agencies suspect that one of the perpetrators of the April 22 Pahalgam attack was among the three terrorists eliminated under Operation Mahadev, but his identity is yet to be confirmed.

Commenting on the ongoing discussion in Parliament on Operation Sindoor against Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, Abdullah said the government of India has been saying since the beginning of the operation on May 7 that it will continue till complete peace is established in Jammu and Kashmir.

“If this statement was repeated in Parliament today, nothing new was said. It is good that a discussion is taking place in Parliament on Operation Sindoor, but it is also necessary to have a discussion on the Pahalgam terror attack," Abdullah said.

The recent statement of J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha admitting intelligence and security lapse for the Pahalgam terror attack should also be debated in Parliament so that it is known who were held responsible for the failures, the chief minister said. PTI TAS ARI