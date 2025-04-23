Pahalgam terror attack: AIMPLB temporarily pauses Waqf protests

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Wednesday condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and decided to pause its ongoing protests against the new Waqf law for three days in solidarity with the families of victims.

The terror attack at a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday left 26 people, mostly tourists, dead and several injured.

The AIMPLB has issued a condolence statement and decided to temporarily pause its ongoing protest programmes, a statement issued by the Muslim organisation said.

As a mark of solidarity with the bereaved families, the Board has suspended its campaign against the "controversial amendments" to the Waqf Act for three days starting April 23, the statement said.

SQR Ilyas, national convener of the Majlis-e-Amal for the protection of Waqf under the AIMPLB, said in a statement that the terrorist attack in Pahalgam is deeply tragic and strongly condemnable.

Therefore, the Board has decided to suspend its protest programmes under the Waqf Protection Campaign for three days as an expression of mourning and sympathy for the victims' families.

Ilyas issued a circular to the campaign's state and district conveners, instructing them to immediately pause all campaign activities for the three days.

However, he clarified that the campaign will resume after this period. PTI ASK ASK KVK KVK