Pahalgam terror attack: BJP holds candlelight vigil to pay homage to victims

Hyderabad, Apr 23 (PTI) BJP MPs K Laxman, D K Aruna and several other party leaders and activists on Wednesday evening took out a candlelight vigil here paying homage to those killed in the Pahalgam terror attack.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and several other BJP leaders and workers held a protest here against the terror attack, raising slogans calling for an attack against Pakistan.

Laxman and others, holding candles and National Flags in their hands, marched along the Tank Bund road at the Hussain Sagar lake here.

Pakistan is not able to digest lakhs of tourists visiting Jammu and Kashmir since 2014, Laxman said.

During the protest in the morning, the BJP leaders and workers, holding national flags and wearing black armbands, raised slogans against Pakistan, at the Ambedkar's statue near Hussain Sagar lake.

Kishan Reddy, who wore a black dress as a mark of protest, said those responsible for the attack will not be spared. The government would take a decision on acting against the terrorists.

BJP workers held protests at several places in the state on Wednesday against the Pahalgam terror attack.

Manish Ranjan, an Intelligence Bureau employee posted in the city, was killed in the Pahalgam attack by terrorists.

Manish Ranjan, a native of Bihar, went on LTC to Jammu and Kashmir with his wife and two children. Ranjan's wife and children are safe, official sources said.

There is no clarity yet on the return of the mortal remains of Manish Ranjan to Hyderabad, with some sources claiming that the body is likely to be taken to Bihar.

Twenty six people were killed in the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. PTI SJR VVK SJR ROH