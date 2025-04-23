Pahalgam terror attack: Bodies of father-son from Bhavnagar to arrive in Mumbai

Mumbai, Apr 23 (PTI) The bodies of Bhavnagar residents Yatish Parmar and his son Smit who were killed in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam will be flown to Mumbai on Wednesday evening, an official said here.

"We have been informed by Gujarat authorities that their bodies will arrive in Mumbai, and their relatives and concerned officials will be making further transport arrangements," the state disaster management department official told PTI.

Of the six tourists from Maharashtra who died in the attack, the bodies of four persons are expected to be flown to Mumbai and two to Pune, he said.

As many as 17 tourists who were travelling with the Parmar family are also expected to return to Mumbai by the same flight, the official said, adding it is expected to land around 6 pm.

Of the four victims from Maharashtra whose bodies will arrive in Mumbai, two are scheduled to reach by 4:30 pm, while the remaining two bodies will arrive later, the official said.

The Parmars were part of a group of 19 persons from Bhavnagar who travelled to Kashmir on April 16 to attend religious preacher Morari Bapu's discourse, according to sources.

Terrorists struck at Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 persons, mostly tourists, and injuring several others. PTI ND KRK