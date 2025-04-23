Pahalgam terror attack: Bodies of three Gujarat natives to reach home state tonight

Ahmedabad, Apr 23 (PTI) The bodies of three tourists hailing from Gujarat, who were among the 26 persons killed in the terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam, will reach the home state by Wednesday night, officials said.

Talking to reporters, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi said the Gujarat government was working closely with the Centre to bring back other tourists who have survived the attack and wish to return home.

Shailesh Kalathiya from Surat, Yatish Parmar and his son Smit from Bhavnagar were among the 26 persons killed in the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam on Tuesday, the officials said.

Two other tourists from Gujarat were injured in the attack, they added.

Sanghavi said tourists were gunned down after being asked to identify their religion.

"Three persons from Gujarat were among those killed. With the help of the Centre, their bodies will be brought to Gujarat. We will also make necessary arrangements to take other tourists who survived the attack to their respective places upon their arrival at Mumbai or Ahmedabad airport," the minister told reporters in Gandhinagar.

Sanghavi said the Modi government has a proven track-record of giving a befitting response to those who had attacked the country in the past.

"I am fully confident that the cowards behind this attack will be punished. Kin of those who lost their lives will definitely get justice," he added.

Shailesh Kalathiya's body will be brought to Surat by tonight, said additional resident collector Vijay Rabari.

His wife and two children will also be brought back, he said.

"His cousin has already reached Pahalgam. The body and the family members will land at the Mumbai airport and they will be brought here by road or by air," Rabari said.

Kalathiya's family has confirmed that his father Himmatbhai, who now lives in Amreli district, has reached Surat and it is expected that the last rites will be performed on Thursday.

Kalathiya (44), who belonged to Chikuwadi area in Surat city, shifted to Mumbai four years ago due to a job transfer. He had gone to Pahalgam with his wife and two children.

Yatish Parmar and his son Smit, residents of Kaliyabid area of Bhavnagar city, were also among those killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, district collector Manish Kumar Bansal said.

The father-son duo was among 19 persons from Bhavnagar who went to Kashmir on April 16 to attend religious preacher Morari Bapu's discourse in Srinagar, sources said.

Bansal said the bodies of Yatish Parmar and Smit will land at the Mumbai airport late evening and then will be brought to Ahmedabad in another flight around midnight.

"From Ahmedabad, the dead bodies will be brought to Bhavnagar by road. Other tourists will reach Mumbai from Srinagar in the same flight and then they will be brought to Bhavnagar in a luxury bus from Mumbai" said Bansal.

Meanwhile, a Maharashtra government official said the bodies of Bhavnagar residents Yatish Parmar and his son Smit will first be flown to Mumbai on Wednesday evening.

"We have been informed by Gujarat authorities that their bodies will arrive in Mumbai, and their relatives and concerned officials will be making further transport arrangements," the state disaster management department official told PTI.

"As many as 17 tourists who were travelling with the Parmar family are also expected to return to Mumbai by the same flight," the official said. PTI PJT PD ND KRK NP