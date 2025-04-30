CCS reviews J-K security situation after Pahalgam terror attack

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is understood to have deliberated on the overall security situation in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday amid speculations about India's possible retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack in view of its cross-border linkages.

The CCS meet was held at the prime minister's Lok Kalyan Marg residence, a day after he held a meeting with the top military brass and accorded operational freedom to the armed forces on the "mode, targets and timing" of India's response to the April 22 attack that killed 26 people.

It was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, people familiar with the matter said.

There is no official word yet on the CCS, held against the backdrop of growing indications of a retaliation against Pakistan. It was the second meeting of the CCS after the Pahalgam attack.

In the first meeting on April 23, it decided a raft of punitive measures against Pakistan, including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, shutting down of the only operation land border crossing at Attari and downgrading of diplomatic ties in view of cross-border links to the attack.

In response, Pakistan shut its airspace to Indian airliners and suspended all trade with India, including through third countries. Pakistan rejected India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and said any move to stop the flow of water would be seen as an "act of war".

In the high-level meeting with the defence brass on Tuesday, Modi asserted that the armed forces have "complete operational freedom" to decide on the mode, targets and timing of India's response, government sources said.

The meeting was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan and the chiefs of three services.

The prime minister affirmed that it is "our national resolve" to deal a crushing blow to terrorism, government sources said, adding that he expressed complete faith and confidence in the professional abilities of the Indian armed forces.