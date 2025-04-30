Pahalgam terror attack challenge to humanity: Kerala CM Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 30 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday termed the Pahalgam terror attack a challenge to humanity and urged the Centre to give a "befitting reply" to the "inhuman attack" that claimed innocent lives.

He said that regardless of caste, religion, race, or nationality, all human beings desire a life of peace, happiness, and security.

However, inhuman ideologies like terrorism and communalism pose a grave threat to these aspirations, Vijayan said at a press conference here.

Kashmir—the pride of the country, often described as heaven on earth—must not be marred by further bloodshed, the Left veteran added.

Paying homage to the victims, the chief minister said the attack on the country was also a challenge to humanity as a whole.

"The central government must be prepared to deliver a strong and fitting response to the terrorist act that claimed innocent lives in Kashmir and threatened national security," he said.

He also recalled visiting the family of N Ramachandran, a Keralite who was among those killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, to offer his condolences.

Vijayan praised Ramachandran's daughter, Arathi, for her exemplary courage during the incident, saying she managed to protect her mother and two children without losing composure amid the chaos.

"As a society, we must mount a strong resistance to all forms of terrorism and uphold the values of brotherhood and humanity," he added.

He further urged people to stay united against 'hate campaigns' that fuel insurgency.

"Let us move forward with the resolve that another Pahalgam must never happen," Vijayan said.

During the press conference, he also paid tribute to Pope Francis, who passed away last week, and praised him for championing the cause of the poor, the marginalised, and global peace.

"May the life of Pope Francis—who stood for a free and compassionate world where everyone is treated equally and with dignity—inspire us to overcome our challenges," Vijayan said. PTI LGK SSK KH