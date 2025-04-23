Pahalgam terror attack: Digvijaya Singh demands probe into `security lapses'

Bhopal, Apr 23 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday said the Union government should investigate the "security lapses" in the wake of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed at least 26 lives.

The Rajya Sabha member participated in a candle march taken out by the Congress in Roshanpura area of Bhopal in the evening. Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari also participated in the march.

"The terrorist attack took place at a place usually visited by tourists. Now I do not know what security arrangements were there, but I will only say the Union government should take this seriously and try its best to prevent such incidents in future," said Singh earlier in the day.

Strict action should be taken against those involved in the incident, the Congress leader said, adding, "The lieutenant governor (of Jammu and Kashmir) and (Union) home minister should investigate where the security lapses took place." PTI ADU KRK