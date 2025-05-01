‘Perpetrators must pay’: Jaishankar after call with Rubio on Pahalgam attack

New Delhi: The perpetrators, backers and planners of the Pahalgam terror attack must be brought to justice, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday, hours after his phone conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The phone conversation came amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan over the April 22 terror attack that killed 26 civilians.

"Discussed the Pahalgam terrorist attack with US @SecRubio yesterday. Its perpetrators, backers and planners must be brought to justice," the external affairs minister said on 'X'.

Citing "cross-border linkages" to the horrific attack, India has promised severe punishment to those involved in the strike.