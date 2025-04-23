Pahalgam terror attack: Elderly Keralite’s family vacation ends in tragedy

Kochi, Apr 23 (PTI) Edappally native Ramachandran's love for travel, a passion he shared with his wife, ended in tragedy on Tuesday when he was gunned down by terrorists in Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

The attack happened in front of his daughter, who had flown in from Dubai to meet her parents.

Ramachandran (65) was on holiday in Kashmir with his wife, daughter, and grandchildren when the attack occurred.

He was shot dead in front of his daughter, family sources said on Wednesday.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s office confirmed his death in the terror attack but did not provide further details.

Shocked family members and friends rushed to Ramachandran’s house in Edappally, struggling to come to terms with his sudden demise.

After working in the UAE for several years, Ramachandran returned to Kochi with his wife, Sheela.

Quoting Ramachandran’s daughter, a family friend said they initially mistook the terrorists for Army personnel.

"The terrorists suddenly took out their guns and asked for their names. They then told Ramachandran to recite a prayer. When he said he wasn’t a Muslim, they shot him the next second," he said.

The friend added that the gun was also pointed at his daughter, but she managed to flee with the children.

"The children were crying. When the terrorists’ attention briefly turned to them, she managed to escape," he said.

A woman relative, holding back tears, recalled that the couple had gone to Kashmir with their daughter and grandchildren, who had come from Dubai for the holiday.

"Both of them loved to travel. A day before they left for Kashmir, Sheela called and told me about their plans. They were very happy," she said.

She added that she was still in shock and shuddered at the thought of Ramachandran’s tragic death.

Sivasankaran Nair, a neighbour, said he had spoken to Ramachandran the day before the family left for Kashmir.

"I never imagined this would be the end of their journey. I still can’t believe it. He was a good friend," he said.

Family sources said Ramachandran had a daughter and a son. His son has already left for Kashmir upon hearing the news.

Expressing sorrow, BJP state chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the mortal remains were expected to arrive in Kochi between 7.30 and 8 pm on Wednesday. He added that they were in touch with the family and tracking all developments.

NORKA Roots, the field agency of the Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA), launched a help desk to provide assistance and information to Keralites in light of the attack, according to a statement from the CMO.

Meanwhile, actor-turned-MLA Mukesh, who was in Kashmir as part of an official delegation, said they had managed to contact Ramachandran’s daughter.

He said Ramachandran’s wife had not yet been informed of his death.

"Ramachandran’s daughter is handling everything. We were told that his wife is still unaware of the tragedy. She is weak. The daughter is managing both the grief and the responsibility of breaking the news," he told a TV channel.

The MLA said it was heartbreaking to witness the relatives’ grief as they recounted the incident to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who arrived to pay homage to the victims.

According to family sources, Ramachandran’s body, expected to arrive at Nedumbassery Airport by 7.30 pm, would be kept in a mortuary.

The mortal remains will be kept for public homage at Changampuzha Park on Friday and later taken to his residence for final rituals.

The cremation will be held in Edappally, they added. PTI LGK SSK ROH