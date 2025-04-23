Pahalgam terror attack: Elderly Keralite's holidaying with family turns out to be fatal

Kochi: Edapally native Ramachandran's love for travel, a passion shared by his wife, ended in tragedy on Tuesday when he was among the 26 tourists who were gunned down by terrorists in Kashmir's Pahalgam, and in front of his daughter who had come down from Dubai to meet her parents.

Ramachandran (65) travelled to Kashmir with his wife, daughter and grandchildren for holidaying.

He was shot dead by terrorists in front of his daughter, family sources said here on Wednesday.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's office confirmed his death in the terror attack late Tuesday but didn't divulge much details.

The shocked family members and friends, who rushed to Ramachandran's house in Edappally here in the morning, said they were yet come to terms with his demise.

After working in the UAE for several years, Ramachandran returned to Kochi with his wife Sheela some years ago.

A woman relative, who could be seen fighting back her tears, said the couple went to Kashmir along with their daughter and grandchildren who arrived here from Dubai for holidaying.

"Both of them were very much fond of travelling. A day before they went to Kashmir, Sheela called me and informed about their journey.They were very happy," she told the media at Ramachandran's house in Edappally.

She said she is still under shock and felt a shiver thinking about the tragic demise of Ramachandran.

Sivasankaran Nair, a neighbour of Ramachandran, said they talked each other even on the previous day the family proceeded to Kashmir.

"I never imagined even in my dreams that their journey would be end like this. I could not believe even now. He was a good friend," Nair said.

Family sources said Ramachandran had a daughter and son.

His son has already left for Kashmir after hearing the news.

Expressing deep sorrow over the demise of Ramachandran, BJP state chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar said as per the information he received, the mortal remains would be brought to Kochi by 7.30-8.00 pm on Wednesday.

He also said they were tracking all details and coordinating with family members.

NORKA Roots, the field agency of the Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA) launched a help desk to provide assistance, services and information to Keralites in view of the terror attack, a statement from the CMO said.

Meanwhile, actor-turned MLA Mukesh, who was among a group of Kerala legislators who had reached Kashmir as part of an official tour, said they managed to contact Ramachandran's daughter.

He said the deceased man's wife is yet to know about the husband's tragic end.

"Ramachandran's daughter is handling everything. We were told that his wife is yet to be informed about the tragedy. She is weak. The daughter has to manage that also along with the grief of her father's unexpected death," he told a TV channel over phone.

The MLA said it is heartbreaking to see the sorrow of the relatives of deceased people while recounting the shocking incident to Union Home Minister Amit Shah when he arrived to pay homage to the victims.