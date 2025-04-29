Pahalgam terror attack: Families of slain tourists thank Maharashtra govt for financial assistance

Pune, Apr 29 (PTI) Families of two tourists from Pune who were killed by terrorists in Pahalgam thanked the Maharashtra government on Tuesday for extending financial help to the kin and offering jobs.

Fighting back tears, these families also demanded resolute action against the masterminds of the April 22 attack that triggered nationwide outrage and calls for justice for victims.

Six tourists from Maharashtra were among 26 persons who were gunned down by terrorists at a picturesque meadow near Pahalgam.

On Tuesday, the Maharashtra cabinet decided to give Rs 50 lakh each to the families of six slain tourists.

"Government will also provide jobs to kin of the persons killed in Pahalgam attack," Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told reporters after chairing the cabinet meeting.

Of the six slain tourists, Santosh Jagdale and his friend Kaustubh Ganbote hailed from Pune, while four others were residents of Dombivali in Thane district and Panvel in Navi Mumbai.

"We are grateful to the Chief Minister and government officials for the support extended to us. The chief minister had told us that the State stands with us in these difficult times. Everyone who visited us promised help. I am thankful for financial assistance and job opportunity," Asavari Jagdale, daughter of Santosh Jagdale, told reporters in Pune.

Jagdale's wife, Pragati, requested the government to ensure that Asavari is given a role where she can contribute meaningfully to society.

Ganbote's son Kunal also expressed his gratitude to the government for announcing financial support.

"My only demand is that the government act decisively against terrorism. Targeting just four terrorists is not enough. The masterminds must be brought to justice," he told PTI. PTI SPK NSK