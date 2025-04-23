Pahalgam terror attack is direct assault on Indian state, the country is one in fighting: Kharge

Bengaluru: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday termed the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed as a direct assault on the Indian state, and said that in this moment the entire nation is one with the government to fight the terrorists.

He urged the government to use all its strength to hunt down the terrotists.

"Very unfortunate incident happened in Pahalgam in Jammu-Kashmir and the terrorists dastardly killed innocent and unsuspecting tourists yesterday around 2:30 pm. This has deeply hurt, shocked and saddened us all. The Congress party unequivocally condemns this cowardly act of terror and those responsible for it in the strongest possible terms," Kharge said.

1. The dastardly killing of innocent, unsuspecting tourists by terrorists in Pahalgam yesterday around 2:30 PM has deeply hurt, shocked, and saddened us all. The Congress Party unequivocally condemns this cowardly act of… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) April 23, 2025

Addressing reporters here, he said, this attack is a direct assault on the unity and integrity of our nation.

"Since the horrific Chittisinghpura massacre in 2000 this is among the most brazen and outrageous attempts by terrorists and separatists. We firmly reiterate that those who murdered unarmed and innocent civilians cannot be human," he said.

Noting that late last evening he spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was in Kashmir and to J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdulla and Congress leaders there, and gathered information, the AICC chief said, "Shah told me that they are going to take action drastically in that area."

The Congress Working Committee will meet at 11 am on April 24 at AICC office in New Delhi to discuss the terror attack, he said.

Stating that this is not a time for partisan politics, Kharge said, "it is a moment for collective resolve to ensure justice for those who lost their lives and for their grieving families by bringing the perpetrators of this terror attack to justice."

"In this moment we all are one with the government and together we have to fight such incidents, terrorists and whosoever fights against us. We will be one to save the country and for the country's unity and integrity," he said.

The entire nation is in shock and a Pakistani terrorist organisation has claimed the responsibelity, Kharge said, "we must give a fitting response and in this matter we are all one and we will fight." "We urge the government to use all its strength to hunt down the terrotist, it has been almost 22 hours now. The government must do everything possible to maintain tourists' confidence in the security arrangement of Jammu and Kashmir," he added.