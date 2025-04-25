Pahalgam terror attack is grim reminder that terrorism global menace: VP Dhankhar

Udhagamandalam (Tamil Nadu), Apr 25 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Friday that the Pahalgam terror attack was a grim reminder that terrorism is a global menace that needs to be addressed by humanity in unison.

He also appealed to the people to rise above political, personal and other interests to prioritise national interest.

Bharat, he said was the world's most peace loving nation and her civilisation ethos reflected in 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the doctrine that sees the world as a family) was getting global resonance.

"We observed silence at the commencement of this conference. I join the nation in expressing profound grief and outrage at the heinous attack in Pahalgam that claimed innocent lives," the Vice President said speaking at the inaugural session of the two-day Vice Chancellors conference of state, central, and private universities of Tamil Nadu at the Raj Bhavan, Udhagamandalam.

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, and Vice Chancellors joined the Vice President in observing a minute's silence in memory of those killed in the Pahalgam terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.

The visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in his third term, was our greatest assurance that a nation's rise cannot be handicapped by any situation, internal or external. "But we all have to bear in mind that national interest is supreme," he said quoting B R Ambedkar.

Dhankar stressed the need to always keep national interest which cannot be intertwined with partisan interest, uppermost. "It cannot be subservient to other interests, political, personal or for a group. It was with this spirit that we observed silence," he said. PTI JSP ADB