Pahalgam terror attack: J-K cabinet advises LG to convene special Assembly session

Srinagar, Apr 23 (PTI) In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, the Jammu and Kashmir cabinet on Wednesday decided to advise Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to convene a special session of the Legislative Assembly.

The council of ministers met here on Wednesday evening under the leadership of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, an official spokesman said.

He said the council of ministers decided to advise the Lieutenant Governor to summon the special session of Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir on April 28 at Jammu at 10.30 am.

At least 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed in a terror attack in J-K's Pahalgam on Tuesday. PTI SSB MIJ KSS KSS