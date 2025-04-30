Pahalgam terror attack: Jaishankar speaks to Kuwaiti counterpart

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday discussed the Pahalgam terror attack with his Kuwaiti counterpart, Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya.

Jaishankar's phone conversation with Al-Yahya came amid speculation about India's possible response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

"Glad to talk to FM Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya of Kuwait. Thanked him for Kuwait's solidarity and support in the aftermath of Pahalgam terrorist attack," the external affairs minister said in a post on X.

India reached out to various world capitals in the last few days, apprising the nations about the "cross-border" links to the terror attack.

Several world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Jordan's King Abdullah II and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, also dialled Prime Minister Narendra Modi to condemn the attack.

On Tuesday, Jaishankar spoke to his counterparts from seven non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council.

Modi on Sunday said the "perpetrators and conspirators" of the Pahalgam attack will be "served with the harshest response".

"The whole world stands with 140 crore Indians in our fight against terrorism. I once again assure the affected families that they will get justice, and justice will be done," Modi said in his "Mann ki Baat" address.

"The perpetrators and conspirators of this attack will be served with the harshest response," he said. PTI MPB RC